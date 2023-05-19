New signal installed at Sunnyside and South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) activated a new signal Thursday at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Gateway Drive/ South Fork Boulevard, near Jackson Hole Junction, to improve traffic flow given recent development in Idaho Falls.

The new signal was installed through a cooperative effort between the City of Idaho Falls and ITD.

“We added this signal to help with traffic flow and keep up with projected development and growth in the surrounding area,” Engineering Manager Bryan Young said. “The signal will make it safer for drivers approaching from the side streets entering the highway as well as improve efficiency for trucks. The signal will decrease accidents for people taking chances to enter the highway.”

Although the signal is operating normally now, ITD would like to remind motorists of the correct way to navigate a signal when it is not functioning properly.

If the signal is flashing red you must come to a complete stop and proceed as if it is a four-way stop.

If you approach a dark signal with no lights on, treat the intersection as a four-way stop unless otherwise directed by temporary traffic control devices.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.