Off The Rails Cafe offers wings and burgers along with family entertainment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new restaurant in town is serving up wings, burgers and beers, along with fun entertainment for the family.

Off The Rails Cafe opened in January and is located in the middle of two railroad crossings at 465 East Anderson Street in Idaho Falls.

It’s owned by husband and wife duo Tanner and Marissa Ward. Inside the restaurant, you will see 3D and glass pictures of trains and smell classic American food that’s being served up in the kitchen. One of the items on the menu are wings.

“We have a small and a large wing. The small comes with eight wings and the large comes with 12,” Tanner Ward said. “(With) the large, you can split flavors. We have barbecue, buffalo, mango habanero and cajun. We also put the cajun on our fries as well.”

One of the most popular items on the menu is the Philly cheesesteak.

“It’s thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, peppers and then provolone cheese with a little bit of Worcestershire sauce,” Ward explained.

The Philly Cheesesteak with fries on the side. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Another item on the menu that’s a hit is the bacon cheeseburger.

“All of our burgers come with double patties unless you don’t want a double patty. You can get a single one if you want. It comes with bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce and your choice of cheese. We have pepper jack, provolone and cheddar,” Ward said.

The Bacon Cheeseburger. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Off The Rails Cafe offers entertainment like pool tables to play at and also TVs to watch sports.

“We have a pool table here. Families love to come and enjoy that with their kids. It’s a dollar a game and we are looking to get dart boards here soon,” he said.

The pool table located inside Off The Rails Cafe. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The restaurant has Happy Hour too where you can buy a beer and get one free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Off The Rails Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to ‘like’ their Facebook page.