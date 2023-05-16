Out-of-control burn causes major damage to building near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A garage suffered major damage from a fire after a controlled burn got carried away by the wind.

The Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a rural structure fire on Monday around 5 p.m. east of Blackfoot.

According to Capt. David Lewis, there was a burn barrel with burning debris. The wind carried the fire to a garage that had built-in living quarters and an office.

“We were able to get on scene fairly quickly and we were able to get the fire knocked down to where the structure is still there but it suffered heavy damages,” Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com. “The fire did burn up through the roof.”

There is fire, smoke, and water damage. There was approximately $70,000 to $100,000 in damages, according to Bryon Howell, the fire chief.

Courtesy Blackfoot Firefighters IAFF Local 4454

There were no injuries reported.

“There was no one inside. There was a homeowner that was trying to put out the fire. He was checked by the ambulance and released … just checked for smoke inhalation,” Lewis said.

He said the fire was caused by the outside controlled burn.

“I always like to remind everybody to be safe when they are burning anything outside. It is Idaho and the wind comes up frequently,” he added.

Water tankers from Fort Hall responded to the scene to assist along with Shelley-Firth Fire District.