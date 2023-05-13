Portneuf Greenway Foundation in need of funds to repair flood damaged trails - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two trail locations, Parrish Trail near the Portneuf Wellness Complex and the Unity Trail near the Idaho Power substation, were damaged during the recent flooding and the Portneuf Greenway Foundation is in need of funds to repair them.

“The Parish Trail was damaged from snow melt run off and it just happened to run alongside the trail enough that it damaged the pavement,” said Taelor Jordan-Moss, president of the Board of Directors of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation.

The Unity Trail suffered major damage from flood water run off, causing the gravel on the trail to wash away. With the two trails combined, they need to raise $30,000 to repair them.

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation says its mission is, “to create a network of bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello-Chubbuck area to enhance the quality of life for residents of the area by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource.”

The damage to these trails came unexpectedly, at a time when the Greenway Foundation has been working to raise money for a new trail. It is scheduled to begin construction in 2025, extending from Pocatello Creek Road to the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation still has $75,000 to raise for the new trail. Idaho Central Credit Union has contributed close to $150,000.

Healthy Cities USA is hosting a free 5k walk, run or race for the communities of Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday, May 13. The route will begin and end at Lookout Point at 435 West Center Street.

“Getting out there and supporting it is the best way to see your community thrive,” Jordan-Moss said. “The life you want to create for your family is as easy as showing up or donating what you have to resources that you wanna see happen and this is just one of those opportunities.”

Registration for the event is closed on the Portneuf Greenway Foundation website but people can still show up and register to participate. The 5k begins at 9 a.m. and after it’s completed there will be a celebration with health-related vendors and farmers market venders.

Rather than pay a registration fee, people are encouraged to donate to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation if they’re able to.

Jordan-Moss said having a network of walking and biking trails away from busy streets filled with cars is a safer way for people to recreate.

“It’s a great way to keep your family safe while learning to ride a bike or going for a run and getting out there and being healthy, which in turn just elevates their lifestyle and their quality of life,” Jordan-Moss said.

People who would like to make a donation to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation can go here.