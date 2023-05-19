Sheriff’s office believes woman killed her 2-year-old child, then herself - East Idaho News

WALLACE, Idaho (The Spokesman Review) — A 33-year-old woman likely killed her 2-year-old son before killing herself Wednesday night in Wallace, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded around 8:30 p.m. to 152 King St. for a reported death, according to Sheriff Holly Lindsey on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Deputies found Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son dead in the home with gunshot wounds.

“Speaking honestly, in my 19 years of service for Shoshone County, I’ve never seen the SCSO so somber, so devastated,” Lindsey wrote. “We shared a lot of hugs, and we shared a lot of tears. Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.