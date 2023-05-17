Traffic alert: Law enforcement responds to rollover crash on Interstate 15, traffic backed up - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement is responding to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 that has traffic backed up.

According to Idaho 511 online, there is a crash on Interstate 15 northbound near East 1250 North at milepost 102. The crash information was posted online just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In a push alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, it said a detour is in place and asks for drivers to slow down.

In pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com, it shows Idaho State Police on scene with an ambulance and a damaged vehicle. It’s unclear what happened that lead to the crash.

ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com there was a single occupant inside the vehicle. There’s no known condition of the person at this time.

A viewer sent an email to EastIdahoNews.com saying an air ambulance is on scene.

We will update this article once more information is available.