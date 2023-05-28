Visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer? Here's 10 things you should know - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park is on a lot of people’s list of places to visit during the summer. With over 2 million acres of wild, awe-inspiring landscapes, geothermal areas, active geysers and wildlife, it isn’t any wonder why millions of people flock to the nation’s oldest national park every year.

The National Park Service wants you to be safe and have an enjoyable time. That’s why it has compiled this list of things to remember to help you make the most of your Yellowstone trip.

No Vehicle Reservations Required

Vehicle reservations are not required to enter the park — just a park entrance pass. Save time at entrance stations by purchasing your pass online before you arrive. Keep in mind that summer is busy, so be prepared for crowds at popular areas and lines at the entrance gates, in construction areas and at roadside wildlife sightings. Please be patient and enjoy your visit.

Check Road Statuses

Most park roads open to regular vehicles in mid-April and close to wheeled vehicles (cars, vans, motorcycles, etc.) in early November. However, weather may necessitate closures at any time, so check the park roads page for more information about current park road status and traffic delays due to road improvement projects.

RELATED | Yellowstone National Park’s winter season wraps up, most roads and entrances closed to public

Plan Ahead

All campgrounds and lodging require a reservation and are usually fully well in advance of your trip. Operating hours and service levels can change with little notice. Check the latest information before coming to the park:

Give Wildlife Room

Wild animals are dangerous if you get too close. People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 m) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Learn how to watch wildlife safety and travel safely in bear country.

RELATED | You have to see this! Nurse anxiously watches men confront bison in Yellowstone National Park

Drive and Park Responsibly

Observe posted speed limits and use pullouts to watch wildlife, take pictures and let other cars pass. Do not stop your vehicle in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.

RELATED | Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park

Stay on Boardwalks

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.

RELATED | Woman sentenced for walking on Yellowstone thermal area

Men face criminal charges for walking over Old Faithful Geyser

Enhance Your Experience

Download the free National Park Service app (and offline content) before you arrive in the park. Why? Because …

Expect Limited Connectivity

Don’t be surprised if you can’t receive calls or texts, even in the few areas where you might have cell reception.

Prepare for Weather Changes

Unpredictability characterizes Yellowstone’s weather. Expect big temperature swings, rain or snow during every month of the year. No matter when you visit, bring a warm jacket, rain gear and lots of layers. Check the current weather conditions.

Make the Most of Your Trip

Make it the trip of a lifetime by attending a ranger program, exploring the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center, participating in the free Junior Ranger program or checking out any of the special events happening in Yellowstone this year!

Listen and learn from park rangers by watching this video below.