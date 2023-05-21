 Warm Slough Access Area closed due to flooding - East Idaho News
Local

Warm Slough Access Area closed due to flooding

  Published at  | Updated at
Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

91F40ECD A7DD 4FCF BC72 7E617A78BC9B e1684632218780
Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

REXBURG — Warm Slough Access Area in Madison County has been closed, Idaho Fish and Game announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

The area is a popular boating, kayaking and floating location. Adventurers hoping to camp and recreated there over Memorial Day weekend may not be able to do so; Fish and Game has closed it “until further notice due to flooding.”

RELATED | Many areas too snowy or wet for recreation, says Forest Service

“Illegal off-roading during these flooded conditions has caused considerable resource damage and created a public safety concern,” said the release.

Pictures sent by the department show deep ruts and muddy tire tracks throughout the area, as well as some of the flooding.

Fish and Game is asking that anyone with information about the damage to the area contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 525-7290.

01811311 6FC4 4793 B4D0 A386AC9DC9A5 e1684633602503
Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game
0931B0F5 22D0 4A25 BA16 1B66F4A7870A e1684633437673
Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Other areas closed, too

The U.S. Forest Service-Caribou Targhee National Forest posted on Facebook Friday that the Big Springs campgrould in Island Park is also closed. However, this closing is due to snow.

Big Springs e1684634606160

“No estimate as to when it will open as of yet,” said the post. “(This) Picture was taken yesterday (Thursday).”

Questions about this closure can be answered by the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District at (208) 652-7442.

As EastIdahoNews.com reported recently, the road heading to Calamity Campground and recreation area on the north side of Palisades Reservoir is also closed. Flooding eroded the ground under the road, causing it to collapse.

RELATED | Bear Creek Road in Bonneville County closed after partial collapse

347432629 220956943995305 1646281978716592769 n e1684636757346
U.S. Forest Service – Caribou-Targhee National Forest

“Forest Service employees are monitoring road conditions for public safety and resource protection,” a news release about the closure sated. “Conditions are changing daily.”

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this list as we receive more information.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION