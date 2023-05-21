Warm Slough Access Area closed due to flooding - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Warm Slough Access Area in Madison County has been closed, Idaho Fish and Game announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

The area is a popular boating, kayaking and floating location. Adventurers hoping to camp and recreated there over Memorial Day weekend may not be able to do so; Fish and Game has closed it “until further notice due to flooding.”

“Illegal off-roading during these flooded conditions has caused considerable resource damage and created a public safety concern,” said the release.

Pictures sent by the department show deep ruts and muddy tire tracks throughout the area, as well as some of the flooding.

Fish and Game is asking that anyone with information about the damage to the area contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 525-7290.

Other areas closed, too

The U.S. Forest Service-Caribou Targhee National Forest posted on Facebook Friday that the Big Springs campgrould in Island Park is also closed. However, this closing is due to snow.

“No estimate as to when it will open as of yet,” said the post. “(This) Picture was taken yesterday (Thursday).”

Questions about this closure can be answered by the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District at (208) 652-7442.

As EastIdahoNews.com reported recently, the road heading to Calamity Campground and recreation area on the north side of Palisades Reservoir is also closed. Flooding eroded the ground under the road, causing it to collapse.

“Forest Service employees are monitoring road conditions for public safety and resource protection,” a news release about the closure sated. “Conditions are changing daily.”

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this list as we receive more information.