Bear Creek Road in Bonneville County closed after partial collapse - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — A part of the Bear Creek Road, which provides access to the Calamity Campground, the day use area, the boat ramp and several summer home residences, is closed to all traffic, the Forest Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Bonneville County road closure begins at Snake River Road and ends at Calamity Road by Palisades Reservoir (see map below).

EastIdahoNews.com graphic

Runoff from snowmelt eroded the earth under the roadway, according to the Forest Service, “causing one lane to collapse and undercutting portions of the remaining paved lane.”

The resulting unstable conditions mean the road to the Calamity area will remain closed indefinitely.

“A safety assessment will occur as soon as the snow recedes and the area dries. Other options for access into the area are being evaluated,” the news release said. The Forest Service noted that the department is working with Bonneville County to “determine next steps.”

Unprecedented levels of precipitation

This winter resulted in unprecedented levels of precipitation in most western states. As temperatures increase and snow quickly melts, soils are becoming overly saturated, resulting in unstable conditions.

RELATED | Many areas too snowy or wet for recreation, says Forest Service

“Unfortunately, this natural event caused significant damage to the newly constructed road near the Palisades Reservoir,” said Steve Jenkins, Forest Engineer. “We expect events like this will continue to occur to infrastructure as higher temperatures result in rapidly-melting snow, which is creating unstable soil conditions. We urge the public to be cautious while recreating”

Other options for access

The Forest Service is currently evaluating accessing the Calamity area using an ATV trail (#278). However, this would only allow for “single vehicular and ATV access.” This trail is also currently closed due to snow conditions.

“(It) may not be suitable for trailers, campers and other large vehicles,” according to the news release.

Another access to the area is through McCoy Creek; this, too, is still closed due to heavy snow.