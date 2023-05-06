Watch: dashcam footage shows speeding driver almost striking police officer - East Idaho News

Fairfax County Police released dashcam video on Tuesday that showed the moment one of their officers barely avoided being plowed down by an out-of-control car.

The footage shows a black BMW spin out of control, slide through the median and across another lane of highway before striking a gray car while the officer is talking to the driver. The gray car was smashed, as was the police car behind it. The officer was almost hit, but managed to jump out of the way.

In the video, the officer picks himself up and can be heard calling for backup and says he’s checking drivers for injuries.

According to a news release from police, the adult driver in the gray car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The officer sustained minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the black BMW and the two passengers also sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile driving the BMW was charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the news release said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant.”

The department released the footage in hopes that parents and guardians would “consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others.”

Watch the footage in the viewer below.