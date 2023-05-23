Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck in Missouri - East Idaho News

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police are investigating a deadly accident early Sunday morning involving three cars on Interstate 70 near Grand.

Malissa Travis Crews was one of the victims involved in the crash.

“I’m just glad I’m not a widow after being married after a year and a half,” said Crews.

She was following behind her husband early Sunday morning when his car crashed into a car stopped without lights on I-70.

“My husband hit the car, and flames just flew, and I screamed his name because I was behind him watching everything,” she said. She had seconds to brake, hitting his car. “I remember the jerking feeling and instantly I knew I had to get out of the truck to get to my husband.”

Crews said she ran to the car, and her brother-in-law was in the passenger seat. She helped get him out and then worked to get her husband, Jeremy, out of the driver’s seat, all while the engine was now on fire and the flames started spreading.

“I said, ‘Come on, baby, you gotta get out of this truck — it’s on fire,’ and first thing he says: ‘I’m gone.’ He says, ‘I’m gone’ — he thought he was dead. I said, ‘You’re OK, you gotta get out of this truck,’” said Crews.

Video from another driver shows the intensity of the flames and you can hear things popping and exploding.

EMS arrived and there were others who stopped to help. Crews said her husband and his brother have several broken ribs and bones but they’re alive.

St. Louis City Police are investigating the crash and have not released details on why the first car stopped on the interstate. The driver in that vehicle died on the scene. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. and resulted in lanes shutdown on Sunday morning.

This article first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KMOV. It is used with permission.