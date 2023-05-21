Woman sustains minor injuries in Power County plane crash - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — A pilot received only minor injuries after crash-landing her airplane in Power County Saturday morning, according to Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell.

In a statement about the incident — which was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page — Campbell said deputies responded to a call “regarding a downed personal aircraft.”

The 27-year-old woman had crash-landed her plane in a field after it lost power, he said. She wasn’t transported by Power County EMS. Her name has not been released, and the exact location of the crash wasn’t provided.

The incident is under investigation by the Power County Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board, the statement said.