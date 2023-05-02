You have to see this! Strange light in sky looks like a flashlight moving - East Idaho News

THE SKY — You’ve seen those videos online of mysterious lights and objects in the sky but have you ever seen one like this?

On April 29, ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann received a video from someone visiting Miami Beach of an “odd beam of lights.”

In the video, which has almost 900,000 views on Facebook, it looks as if a flashlight is shining and moving around in the sky.

Some of the comments read it’s an “alien toddler messing with the control buttons” and “it’s obvious, it’s aliens.” But Spann believes the strange light has nothing to do with extraterrestrials. Instead, he describes it as a “relatively rare” occurrence known as a crown flash. Ever heard of it?

“The idea is this is caused by ice crystals at the top of the cloud and when lightning happens, the electric field changes (and) the ice crystals change creating this effect of somebody shining a flashlight,” Spann explains in the video.

Crown flash or not, I’m more surprised somebody was looking up at the right second to catch this on video in the first place.