Celebration planned for GEO Reentry Services graduates - East Idaho News

AMMON — Twenty individuals who have successfully completed the Connection and Intervention Station reentry program will be celebrating their accomplishment on Wednesday, according to a news release from the GEO Group.

GEO Reentry Services works with the DOC to give evidence-based treatment and supervision programs. Their students are on probation or parole; or they are pretrial defendants in residential, in-custody and non-residential reentry centers.

A Transition Celebration — a kind of graduation from the program — gives graduates a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and GEO Reentry staff.

“The event is an opportunity for the program participants and their support network to celebrate the successful completion of this unique program designed to reduce criminal behavior,” the news release said.

The DOC refers individuals to the program. It includes an individualized behavior change plan to address criminogenic risks and needs; access to community resources for employment, education, housing and more; case management; and classes that encourage them to confront their beliefs and practice pro-social decision-making.

The Transition Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen Street in Idaho Falls.