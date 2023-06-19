Do you know who this is? Deputies looking for info after burglary in Swan Valley - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — Local law enforcement needs your help to identify a person involved in a burglary incident over the weekend.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera pictures of a person linked to a burglary incident in Swan Valley on Facebook. The burglary happened in a residential area, according to a spokesman with BCSO.

The person is seen holding bold cutters in one of the photos. The exact date and time of the incident have not been released yet.

Anyone with information on the identity is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.