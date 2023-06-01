Emmy interviews viral sensations Jack and Kimberly DowDell who are spreading the 'good news' about Down syndrome - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

12-year-old Jack DowDell has Down syndrome and this year he has had to adjust to having his older brother, Luke, being away at college. In November, Luke surprised him and came home to visit for the weekend. His family caught Jack’s reaction on video, which was the beginning of a viral sensation.

Since then, many other heartwarming videos have been viewed by millions including Jack’s prom video that has nearly 16 million views.

Jack’s mom, Kimberly DowDell, shares on social media the “Good News” that Down syndrome has brought them in hopes of being a source of happiness, positivity and hope!

Jack and Kimberly agreed to chat with me. Here’s what I asked them:

Kimberly – What gave you the idea to share about Jack with the world online?

Jack – what is your favorite junk food?

Kimberly – I bet you get messages from people all over who have been inspired by Jack’s story. Can you share about one of those that you really liked?

Jack – what do you like to do after school?

Kimberly – sometimes people can be scared to talk to someone who is different than them. What advice do you have to help someone who is nervous?

Jack – what is your favorite movie?

Kimberly – What has been your most watched post on social media?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Kimberly – your shirts and other clothes say “Good News!” Why is it important to focus on sharing good news?

Jack – what’s your favorite color?

You can follow Jack’s journey on Instagram and TikTok.

