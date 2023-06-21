 FTC sues Amazon, alleging it tricked consumers into signing up for Prime - East Idaho News

Breaking News

Hung jury and mistrial in case of Pocatello man charged with child sex abuse

Business & Money

FTC sues Amazon, alleging it tricked consumers into signing up for Prime

  Published at

Brian Fung, CNN

cnn L19jb21wb25lbnRzL2ltYWdlL2luc3RhbmNlcy9jbG9uZS10aHVtYm5haWwtMTAyYjM0MGE2NzJmNDMzYzU3YTdmZTJhNzdiYjBhYTQ L19wYWdlcy9oX2EyNWM5YjIwNGM3ZDcxM2EyYzM4NzE0YWJiNjA4OGM5

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging that the e-commerce giant has tricked millions of consumers into signing up for its Amazon Prime subscription service through deceptive user interface designs.

The complaint filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington also takes aim at Amazon for allegedly trying to keep users subscribed who wished to cancel their memberships.

“Specifically, Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as “dark patterns” to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions,” the FTC complaint said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION