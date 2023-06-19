Grab your family and friends! It’s time to listen to some music at the River Concert Series in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Bring your family or your friends to the river on Tuesdays because it’s time to sit back and relax and enjoy some music.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council is bringing the “River Concert Series” sponsored by Bank of Idaho. Concerts will be every Tuesday and run until the end of August. It’s at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls near Memorial Drive by the river from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s free to attend.

Here is the concert lineup:

June 20 – Altered Edge – Rock/Country

June 27 – The Not Brothers -Western Comedy

July 4 – Holiday, no concert

July 11 – Jazz House Big Band – Big Band

July 18 – IF Blues Project – Classic Rock

July 25 – Liatt and Dan – Top 40

Aug. 1 – Teton Skye – Celtic/Scottish

Aug. 8 – McMurphy Brothers & Co. – Americana

Aug. 15 – Fox Hollow Blues Band – Blues

Aug. 22 – The Cadillacs – 50s-80s

Aug. 29 – Mike Banks Jazz Quartet – Jazz

It’s suggested to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music.