How to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As humans, many of us can barely tolerate the loud crackling sounds and big booming noises that accompany celebrations like the Fourth of July, no matter how pretty they look to our eyes.

But imagine if your ears were suddenly more than twice as sensitive as normal. You’d be pretty anxious, right? Maybe even scared?

According to the American Kennel Club, the average adult cannot hear sounds above 20,000 Hertz (Hz). But dogs can hear sounds as high as 47,000 to 65,000 Hz.

Can you imagine how loud that would be? I don’t blame them for often running for the hills during fireworks! But if we can prevent them from doing that and keep them safe and happy at home, it is the best option.

So how can we keep our pups safe and feeling happy during what can be a really scary time for them?

Get ’em microchipped

Take precautions! Getting your pet microchipped greatly increases the chances of them being found if they get away from you and run away during the fireworks.

Dogs and cats can also try and get out of yards or homes if they become too scared, so make sure you have a way to find them if that happens.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is offering $15 microchips for your pets until July 3. If you’d like to get your pet chipped, bring them into the shelter on a leash or in a carrier.

Make sure your pet has a sufficient ID

It is so important to make sure the address and phone number on your pets collar are up to date.

Otherwise, especially if your pet isn’t microchipped, someone who finds your pet won’t know how to get them back home to you.

Make sure your pet exercises before the fireworks start

If your pet is tired, they are less likely to want to run and hide when they heard big, loud, scary booms in the sky.

Try taking your pet for a long walk, or playing with them outside for an extended amount of time during the day, so when night comes, they are more likely to be calm during the fireworks.

Try to muffle the sounds of the fireworks in your home

Close windows and curtains and try turning on a television to create a calm environment for your pet.

Making sure your pets can’t see any fireworks outside can help ease some fears.

Create a safe space for your pet

Keeping a dedicated space for your pet that makes them feel safe is key for an anxious furry friend.

The AKC recommends “setting up an area in a quiet space away from windows — such as a basement or a larger closet — so that they can’t hear or see fireworks.”

If your pet uses a crate to feel safe, put it in the same space, and provide the pup with familiar toys, treats, blankets, lots of love and reassurance.

Stay home with your pet

If you can, stay home with your pet. Your presence will be calming for them, and you’ll be there to make sure they are safe at all times.

If you’re not able to be home during the fireworks, try and find a trusted friend or family member to keep your pet calm during the scary fireworks.

Talk to your vet about the possibility of getting an anxiety medication for your pet

This option, should probably be used as a last resort, but it never hurts to get an experts opinion!

The AKC recommends, “If you have a dog that is bad enough and you haven’t done any prep work, and you know your pet is going to be in panic, try true therapeutic treatment. You can also ask about trying over-the-counter CBD, dog-calming treats or dog anxiety vests.”

At the end of the day, you know your pet best! As long as you’re making sure they feel safe and happy, you and your pet are sure to have a great holiday.