Idaho Art Lab volunteer receives award from governor - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Governor Brad Little will be presenting a local volunteer with the “Outstanding Volunteer” award at the state’s next “Capital for a Day” event, the governor’s office announced in a news release.

Amy Clements of Rexburg is being honored for her service at the Idaho Art Lab the past five years. The Art Lab is a not-for-profit visual art makerspace in St. Anthony.

“Amy’s efforts and dedication have been a big part of the Idaho Art Lab’s success and rapid expansion these last few years,” the news release said. It goes on to note that Clements has helped the Art Lab increase its earned income and promoted its capacity for builders.

“Her service has strengthened this nonprofit’s ability to deliver on its mission, enhancing their ability to have a positive impact on the lives and communities in our east Idaho region,” it said.

The Idaho Art Lab’s mission, according to its website, is to “promote the visual arts and provide opportunities to people of any age, ability or economic status to engage in the arts.”

The lab offers art education programs, gallery exhibits and a gathering place for residents to be involved in the arts as part of their daily life.

Clements found the Lab after moving here from Colorado. As a fiber artist, she was looking to help promote the creative industries and found the Lab.

In the news release, Daniel and Kara Hidalgo, Directors of the Idaho Art Lab, were quoted as saying, “East Idaho has so much more to offer with the kindness and generosity of civic leaders like Amy Clements who make time to serve and who welcome everyone into our space. She helps us create a family for the creative individuals in our community.” They said nonprofits like the Art Lab couldn’t function without volunteers.

The “Capital for a Day” event will be held in the St. Anthony City Chambers on Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 420 North Bridge Street. A time for the award ceremony has yet to be announced.

If you want to volunteer for the Idaho Arts Lab, visit their website.