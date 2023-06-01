Idaho Falls Animal Shelter announces free dog adoptions - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There couldn’t be a better time to adopt a dog from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. All dog adoptions and owner reclaims are currently free, the city of Idaho Falls announced in a news release this week.

The shelter is making this move due to an “extremely high” number of dogs. Some of them have been at the facility for several weeks, hoping to be reclaimed by their owners or adopted into a new home.

The shelter is currently home to 20 dogs who can be adopted and taken home today. There are even more who will become available for adoption in the next few days.

“There’s a multitude of reasons” why dogs end up at the shelter, Carissa Hernandez of Animal Control said. Some were surrendered by their owners, others come in as part of neglect or abuse cases, but many of them are strays or possibly lost dogs.

For whatever reason, officials say, the number of dogs going out the door has slowed. The shelter is far over its capacity and the staff could use the public’s help.

Hank as been at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter for a month. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com.

“It isn’t that we’re having a shocking amount (of dogs) coming in, it’s just that they are not leaving,” Hernandez told EastIdahoNews.com. She said the shelter often runs discounts and other incentive programs during the summer since it’s often one of their busiest times.

Dogs adopted from the shelter will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, licensed and receive all their required vaccinations. Adoptable dogs come in many different breeds, including Great Danes, huskies and more. Ages vary from puppies all the way up to senior dogs.

Anyone who wants to help with the overabundance of dogs can go to the shelter and fill out an application. If you can’t adopt a dog, Jessica Clements of the Idaho Falls Police Department urges you to donate your time or money.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., the dogs go out for walks with volunteers. Volunteers can also take a dog on a “Day Date,” where you take them out and go on adventures together. This helps dogs socialize and allows people to see them outside the shelter setting.

Donations are always welcome, Clements said. The more they can have programs like this running, the more dogs can find their homes.

But the best way to help, both ladies said, is to keep dogs from coming into the shelter in the first place.

“Put a collar and tags on your dog,” they both said emphatically. Microchip your dog in case a collar or tags come off.

“The worst (situation) is when a dog comes in with a cute collar but no tags. You know someone loves this dog, but we don’t have any way to call Mom,” Clements said.

Dogs waiting for a home come in many different breeds and sizes. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

If you find a dog, keep it for a day or two if it is possible. Post on social media, contact local vets and call neighbors to see if someone is missing their pet. If there’s no response, bring it to the shelter.

If you’ve lost a pet, visit 2450 Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls to see if its there. People can also call the shelter at (208) 612-8670 or check the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page for photos of dogs currently at the shelter. That album is updated as frequently, but there can be a delay between when dogs arrive at the shelter and when their photo is added to Facebook due to staff availability.

If your dog is one of those waiting to be reclaimed, you can take them back home at no cost right now. Additionally, your furry friend will be sent home with a brand new microchip and license.