Idaho Falls man facing charges after allegedly chasing man with rake handle and exposing himself - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing charges after allegedly chasing after another man with a rake handle and stopping to expose himself.

An Idaho Falls Police officer was called to a disturbance in progress on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The caller flagged down the officer and said the suspect went to an apartment. The officer saw a shirtless man walking and identified the man as Dylan Rummler. The officer conducted a pat-down search on Rummler, and when the officer did, Rummler began to tense his arms and pull away.

The officer placed him into handcuffs. Rummler smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech along with glossy red eyes, court documents said.

Rummler was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. He refused to talk about the situation, court documents said.

What others said

A woman told police that Rummler walked on her porch as she was having a barbecue. She said she has never met him before. When she asked him to leave, he became “enraged” and aggressive, documents said. He drove off in a red pickup truck.

He then came back and was “wielding a rake.” He swung it and broke it on the ground. Rummler left again, came back and parked near the home.

One of the guests at the barbecue was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by Rummler wielding the wooden handle of the previously broken rake.

The guest later told police he then ran out of fear, but Rummler chased him while swinging the handle.

Rummler got into his truck, got out and allegedly dropped his pants, exposing himself.

The court case

Rummler was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

According to court records, Rummler has retained a Bonneville County public defender, but one has not been officially assigned yet. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the office for Rummler’s side but was told no comment is typically given to the media in these cases.

Rummler was given a $5,000 bond and will be sent to pretrial supervision after posting. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Though Rummler has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.