IFYAC to stage musical comedy 'Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre is currently putting the finishing touches on its production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

IFYAC is staging the play from Thursday, June 8, through Monday, June 12, at Ammon Elementary School in Ammon. The play is full of catchy musical numbers and constant humor that is sure to entertain. (Click here for tickets.)

“The play is about this man Monty Navarro,” said the play’s stage manager, Phylicia Fife. “He’s in line in succession for a huge estate and a banking company. He’s destined and determined to fulfill that and become the successor. But while he’s doing that, he finds out that there are multiple people in line ahead of him. So, as the title of the production is ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,’ you can kind of tell what he’s going to have to do to succeed and become the estate holder.”

Shelane Tuttle plays Sibella, one of the play’s two leading ladies. She says audiences should come ready to laugh uproariously.

“‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ is musical farce at its best,” Tuttle said. “The story becomes wildly complicated (and hilarious) when he determines to take his rightful place in the family as heir. Throughout the show, the audience is introduced to eight family members who stand between Monty and the Earldom, and each family member is portrayed by the wickedly funny Jacob Meldrum.”

Courtesy Phylicia Fife

The cast of “Gentleman’s Guide” is made up of local actors who have plenty of meaty material to work with, thanks to the play’s excellent script.

“The script of ‘Gentleman’s Guide’ is cheeky and so playful,” said Tuttle. “The brilliant vocals and comedic timing of my co-leads Devin Bean, Jacob Meldrum, Jessica Wright and Lonna-Joy Smoot are just delightful.”

Fife said that there’s a little something for everyone in “Gentleman’s Guide.”

“There are so many different aspects to this show,” Fife said. “The music is beautiful. There’s love and romance. There’s murder, obviously. There are chances to see some incredible character development. It’s so fun. There are so many different dynamics, so many different characters who are introduced in ingenious ways.”

Tuttle said live musical theater events like “Gentleman’s Guide” can enrich our lives in a way few other mediums can.

“The joy of the laughter! Live musical theater is an unprecedented medium for the full spectrum of human emotion, both to watch and experience,” she said. “This show soars through the highs and lows of the emotional spectrum, but mostly it’s full of absurd belly laughs!”

You can see Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre’s production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” this Thursday, June 8, to Monday, June 12 at Ammon Elementary School in Ammon. The show starts at 7 p.m. each night, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Click here for tickets.