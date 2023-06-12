ISU president announces his retirement - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee has announced that he will retire at the end of the calendar year.

Satterlee announced his decision to retire Monday in a video, according to a university news release. His retirement will take effect on Dec. 31. The reason for his retirement was not specified.

“I am humbled by how much this work has meant to me personally,” he says. “I have had the tremendous opportunity to follow my professional passions and help countless students realize their full potential. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve this state and to serve our students.”

Satterlee became ISU’s 13th president in 2018. He hails from Priest River, and has worked in higher education for the last 25 years.

He says he will miss working with students and colleagues and he expresses gratitude for the experiences he’s had over the years.

“I am beyond grateful to have been able to serve Idaho State University with our mission, a mission that resonates so deeply with me, and with a team that shows more dedication and grit than I could have ever imagined,” he says in the release.

Satterlee is planning to travel and spend time with family and friends.

The Idaho State Board of Education will soon launch a national search for a new president.