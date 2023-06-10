Kebab Hut offers fresh, mouth-watering Asian cuisine but you better enjoy it now as the restaurant is closing soon - East Idaho News

REXBURG — “Steak and Kebab Hut, mouth watering, fresh food made with love.”

That’s the message you’ll see walking into Kebab Hut at 248 South 2nd Street West in Rexburg.

Behind the counter, Ying Ng is cooking up sweet and sour chicken, Beijing beef, potstickers or another delicious item from his expansive menu. All of the recipes are his and everything is fresh.

The Kebab Feast | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We serve a little bit from every country – Persian, Thai, Chinese – everything,” Ying tells EastIdahoNews.com as we sit down and enjoy lunch.

The first thing he offers is called the “kebab feast.” It features seven kebabs with a variety of meats including shrimp, chicken, pork and beef. Each is packed with its own unique flavor and Ying’s dipping sauces make the generous servings even better.

RELATED | The man behind the counter: How he escaped communist China and started a popular local restaurant

Ying’s journey to Rexburg is unique. He was born in China but fled to Hong Kong when he was three. He and his family eventually joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and emigrated to England where Ying learned to cook.

Ying Ng stands in front of the Kebab Hut sign in Rexburg. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

He ended up getting married and he and his wife Kim moved to the United States after their daughter, Ruth, applied to Brigham Young University-Idaho. They opened their first restaurant in 2010 after she encouraged her parents to move to Rexburg.

Ying is proud of his menu and as we munch on the orange chicken, he explains that he uses fresh oranges and orange juice to make the popular dish. The Beijing beef is just as flavorful.

Orange chicken and Beijing beef | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

If you’ve never visited Kebab Hut, you have a few more weeks to enjoy the authentic dishes as Ying recently announced his retirement. He will e closing the restaurant on July 20.

“It is decided that after over 50 years since 1982 that Ying started his restaurant life, it is now time to retire from teh restaurant service and start spending more time with the grandchildren,” a sign in the restaurant reads. “May we express thanks to all our customers for your support through our time in Rexburg.”

Watch our interview with Ying in the video player above.