Madison County Transfer Station to close Monday for several weeks; here’s what you need to know. - East Idaho News

REXBURG –The landfill in Madison County will be temporarily closed for several weeks, and people are being asked to go elsewhere.

The Madison County Transfer Station will be shut down from June 19 to July 12 and will be reopened tentatively for business on July 13.

“We are closing the transfer station because we will be moving into a new building and then doing some much-needed repair,” Darby Pozenel with Madison County told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday. “We have so much public coming in all the time, and they need to know where they can take their garbage because we won’t accept any.”

Residents are asked to use the Fremont County Transfer Station in St. Anthony. The Fremont County Transfer Station will be closed this upcoming Monday due to the holiday, but its normal hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the Fremont County website it says, “to avoid congestion and long wait lines PLEASE separate your loads properly, also PLEASE consolidate your loads to minimize traffic. EXPECT LONGER LINES AND WAIT TIMES.”