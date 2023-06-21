 Man dies after hitting tree in northern Idaho car crash - East Idaho News

Man dies after hitting tree in northern Idaho car crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a fatality crash on US12 near milepost 18 in Nez Perce County.

A 60-year-old male from Juliaetta driving a Chevy Aveo was traveling eastbound on US12. The preliminary investigation indicated the Aveo crossed into the westbound lane of travel and off the westbound side of the highway before striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

Evidence indicates that a seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

