New indoor turf facility announced in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain View Event Center and Idaho Central Credit Union.

POCATELLO – Thanks to an investment by Idaho Central Credit Union, the community will soon have an indoor turf facility capable of hosting practices for a variety of team sports, something the area has long lacked. The facility will be operated by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District and will be located next to the district’s existing Mountain View Event Center.

Raul Cano, executive director of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District, stated that the design process has started for the new ICCU Fieldhouse. Depending upon design and construction schedules, the district hopes to break ground on the facility in the spring of 2024, with plans to be open to the public in spring 2025.

“The field sports teams in our community have always been at a competitive disadvantage, for lack of a four-season, indoor practice facility,” said Cano. “We’re thrilled that Idaho Central Credit Union is making an investment in our community’s youth and the sports that are so important to their health and development. The new ICCU Fieldhouse will be a boon for the area’s soccer, baseball, softball, football and lacrosse teams. No longer will the teams in our area go into spring season without having been able to practice over the winter months.”

According to MEC director of operations Shelton Robinson, initial plans are for an indoor turf facility of over 30,000 square feet. Additional features will be decided in the design and budget process. “Like the MEC itself, this new facility will be multiuse. We’ll be able to expand on events we already host, like trade shows, dance and cheer competitions, wrestling tournaments, and gymnastics, and it will enhance our ability to bring field-oriented events to the community.

“Our plans are for this to be a turnkey facility, ready for use from the first day,” said Robinson. “There won’t be any phased-in additions. Teams will be able to book the facility and have a first-rate practice venue from day one.”

Courtesy render

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer for Idaho Central Credit Union, pointed to the auditorium district’s successful record in managing the Mountain View Event Center as a key factor in its decision to support the new facility. “The credit union looks for opportunities to invest in the quality of life in our community where it can have confidence the investment will be managed for the long-term benefit of the community’s residents. The auditorium district has done a phenomenal job managing the Mountain View Event Center to be a real asset for the community. We couldn’t be more excited to invest in this new and much-needed facility.”

Cano added that there will be opportunities for additional facility sponsors. “While the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District and Idaho Central Credit Union are meeting the bulk of the upfront financing required, up to $1 million in additional sponsorships may be made available, to ensure the facility is first-rate in every respect, and built to meet the community’s needs for the long term. We’re certainly open to discussing sponsorship opportunities with area businesses, and we’ll make sure they receive great exposure for their investments.”

The new facility is being designed by Myers-Anderson Architects of Pocatello. Competitive bids will be accepted from qualified contractors when full specifications are available.

The MEC – Mountain View Event Center – is located at 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello and is operated by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District. The MEC is a 40,000 square-ft. facility that hosts a wide variety of events, such as trade shows and conventions, concerts, and indoor sporting events. Interested individuals can learn more at the MEC’s website, www.meceventcenter.com.

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has since grown to have over $10 billion in assets and serves over 570,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington and eastern Oregon. ICCU offers a wide variety of financial products including personal and business banking, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance and more. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.