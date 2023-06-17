Pocatello man accused of threatening to kill people has been charged with multiple felonies - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say drunkenly threatened multiple people with a pipe faces felony charges.

Stephyn Hunt Phillips, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to reports of a man threatening people with a pipe at a homeless shelter on East Lewis Street around 8 p.m. on June 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers arrived at the shelter, they spoke with a man who said that another man, later identified as Phillips, had caused a “verbal disturbance.” The man said Phillips threw a “large rock” at him before “aggressively” approaching the man and shelter.

The man said Phillips held a pipe over his head and threatened to kill several people.

Several victims said they were in fear for their safety. A witness described the incident the same way.

Officers spoke with Phillips, who said that he picked up the pipe to defend himself from a man with a service dog, the affidavit says. He said the man was going to “sic” the dog on him.

Police reports don’t indicate whether any of the victims had a service dog with them. They do show that Phillips was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

After removing Phillips from the location and clearing the scene, officers were informed that a victim wished to pursue charges.

They found Phillips nearby, on West Center Street, and informed him he was going to be arrested. While attempting to handcuff him, the affidavit says Phillips “tensed his arms and pulled away” from the officers.

Officers were able to cuff Phillips and take him to Bannock County Jail for booking. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Though Phillips has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Phillips could face up to 10 years in jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing on June 20.