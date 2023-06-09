Rev those engines! Troopers invite motorcyclists to safety rally - East Idaho News

AMMON — Idaho State Police Troopers are revving up excitement among motorcyclists for a safety rally happening on Saturday.

The “Shiny Side Up” Motorcycle Safety Rally will be at Hillcrest High School. It’s the third year of the event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.

“We have quite a few cone patterns set up, and they are similar to ones that we go through as law enforcement. It’s really teaching slow speed, handling techniques of motorcycles, and just kind of focused on motorcycle safety,” said ISP Sgt. Justin Ward.

The event lets riders sharpen their skills with proper cornering, safe lane changes, and collision avoidance.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

“There’s not a lot of requirements to get a motorcycle license in Idaho, especially if you are above 21. You only have to take a skilled test one time and there’s no additional training, so there’s a lot of people that come out and learn some additional skills in motorcycle handling,” Ward explained.

There is no pre-registration required. However, motorcyclists do need to bring a DOT-approved helmet and proof of insurance.

Skills course instruction will come from experts, including Ward, others from Idaho State Police, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Pocatello Police Department, and Idaho STAR. Ward added that troopers on the motorcycle team from Coeur d’Alene will be in attendance.

He encourages anyone to come out to the event.

“Even if you don’t have a motorcycle or you are interested in learning, you can come out. You can’t necessarily ride if you don’t have your own bike out there but it’s open for everyone to come out,” he said. “Bring your families out and there’s quite a few food vendors. We have some other vendors so Harley-Davidson is out there and usually brings some bikes.”