There’s a new dinosaur attraction at Yellowstone Bear World and it's for the entire family - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A new dinosaur attraction that opened over the weekend is taking people back in time.

Yellowstone Bear World in Madison County is kicking off the summer with a roar after opening “Jurassic Creek” on Saturday.

You will find big and small life-like dinosaurs when you step into Jurassic Creek. There’s a walking loop where you can go around and see each one and learn quick facts about them.

“I like being able to walk around. You kind of go into another part of an area you are not used to seeing, and then the dinos are fun,” said Grace Latham, director of sales and marketing at Yellowstone Bear World.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There’s a volcano that erupts with steam, and there are pink trees and green brush that look real.

“We have brought over 20 interactive dinosaurs. There are 11 of them that are life-size replicas,” said Latham.

The dinosaurs are stationary where they stand in the park, but the sights and sounds are something that you can’t miss. Each dinosaur has a sensor, so when you walk by, the dinosaur will begin to move.

“They move, they blink, they breathe. It’s really a cool experience to walk through and kind of go back in time,” said Latham.

The dinosaurs inside the park are giant too. The largest is the Brachiosaurus which is 36 feet tall and 60 feet long. And they all look exceedingly realistic.

The Brachiosaurus. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s a rubbery silicon for their skin, so it’s actually very reptile feeling, and then they are foam because all of their mechanics are inside,” Latham explained.

You can’t touch the dinosaurs in the park, except there are little dinosaurs that you can feel.

“We have a couple of our own pet dinosaurs. You will see a couple of our ‘dino handlers’ walking around with those guys, too,” Latham explained.

There are activities for all ages, too, like digging for fossils, riding on the back of a dinosaur and a lot more.

Kids dig for fossils. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Jurassic Creek will additionally have a creek running through it. Latham said they are still working on getting the water flowing through the attraction.

This is not a temporary dinosaur feature at Yellowstone Bear World either.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“Jurassic Creek is here to stay. We are hoping in the future to have more expansion plans for Bear World, either in the Jurassic realm or something else new and fun,” Latham said.

Latham explained the price is all included when you come in for admission with Yellowstone Bear World to see the bear cubs. Jurassic Creek is just across from the petting zoo. Click here to see the prices.

The prehistoric experience is an adventure park for the entire family.

“Kids, teens, adults, everyone is loving this interactive experience. It’s very educational. It’s just bringing together the idea that we like for Yellowstone Bear World and that’s to educate. It’s one of our top priority goals,” Latham said.