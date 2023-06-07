Seniors revisit the past with vintage car show - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The community recently stepped up to the plate to help a group of seniors recapture their past.

The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg hosted an incredible vintage car show for residents. They had everything from electric trucks and hot rods to a century-old Ford Model T.

Staff let residents go for a few rides in the vintage vehicles.

Jim Allred, one of the residents, has a personal connection to this car show. He loves classic cars, and has put countless hours into restoring a 1950 GMC Pickup that he drove in high school. The vehicle has now been passed on to his son. During the show, Allred’s son surprised him by rolling around the corner in the truck and taking him for a ride.

Activities Director Blake Jenkins says events like this are all about elevating lives!