'This is a tragic situation.' ISP releases update about quadruple homicide - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Detectives continue investigating the timeline and events that led to the shooting deaths of four individuals in the 500 block of West Brown Ave in Kellogg Sunday around 7:20 p.m. The 31-year-old male initially detained by law enforcement was booked into the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause for murder.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger. “As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation.”

The Shoshone County Coroner’s Office took custody of the four deceased and will release victim identities, along with the cause and manner of their deaths.

Investigators are releasing that the suspect is the neighbor of the victims. However, neither the relationships between the parties nor the suspect’s motive will be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance when records become available through the courts. Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community.

ISP worked collaboratively with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kellogg Police Department, and the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office throughout the night to investigate and obtain search warrants for this case.