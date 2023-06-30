Two men involved in battery case sentenced to probation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to sexual battery and another who pleaded guilty to battering the first man have each been sentenced to 12 months probation.

After reaching agreements with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Cristano D. Garay, 40 and Jacob Anthony Jones, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Garay was initially charged with a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for touching a 17-year-old girl in a sexual manner. Jones, who is related to the victim, had been charged with felony aggravated battery for beating Garay.

At separate hearing, Garay was ordered to serve 12 months of probation, with a 30-day jail term suspended, by Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett and Jones was ordered to serve 12 months probation by Magistrate Judge Scott Axline, court records show.

Deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office arrested both men in April after responding to reports of sexual assault at a farm in Downey.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Garay, an employee at the farm, was helping a 17-year-old girl feed cows when he began to touch and kiss her. The girl was able to pull away and ran home.

While searching for Garay, deputies learned Jones had found him and the two had been involved in a physical altercation.

When deputies found Garay, he was covered in blood and had bleeding wounds on his face and head. He said Jones caused the injuries and wanted to press charges.

As part of his agreement, Garay pleaded guilty to his initial charge. In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay $732.50 in fees and fines.

Jones was granted withheld judgment — which means his record will not show criminal conviction in this case — and was ordered to pay $732.50 in fees and fines. Additionally, a 60-day window has been left open within which Garay will be able to file a request for restitution.