Two people survive plane crash in Newdale - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — A pilot and passenger aboard a plane that crashed in Newdale are uninjured.

Captain Mike Courtney with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6:45 p.m. in a field near 9000 East south of ID Highway 33.

Details about the crash and the type of aircraft are not being released right now because it’s under investigation.

“We are currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate this crash,” Courtney writes in a news release. “We will release further information when available and appropriate.”