Woman killed, man flown to hospital after hitting deer while riding motorcycle near Midvale - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred Sunday at approximately 09:20 p.m., on US95 at mile marker 99.4 just south of Midvale.

An Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster driven by a 48-year-old male and his passenger 49-year-old female, both from Weiser, were traveling southbound on US95 when the vehicle hit a deer.

The male was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance with injuries. The passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.