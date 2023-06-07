VIDEO: Hawaiian  volcano erupted early Wednesday morning - East Idaho News

Footage from USGS via CNN

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii — Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii is erupting.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that it detected “a glow” in the webcam images of Kīlauea summit in the early-morning hours on Wednesday.

“Webcam images (indicated) that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” the HVO stated on its website.

“Fissures (are) at the base of Halema’uma’u crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor,” the statement said.

The HVO and U.S. Geographic Survey both report that the lava activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Watch the webcam footage in the video player above.

You can also watch the eruption in the USGS live stream below.