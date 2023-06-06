You have to see this! Raccoon uses drive-thru to order donut - East Idaho News

LOOKING FOR A DONUT — For some people a quick stop for coffee and a donut is a morning must, and for one raccoon, apparently it’s on his schedule too.

A TikTok video that recently went viral shows a raccoon slowly walk over to a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru window then patiently wait for a donut. The customers in line stopped their vehicle and watched the exchange.

“What in the world. He wants Dunkin’ Donuts,” the woman recording is heard saying in the video. “What his he doing? Are they going to give him a donut?”

The employee walks over to the window and casually holds a donut outside of it. The raccoon reaches up — like this isn’t his first time there — slowly grabs the donut from the employees’ hand and takes a bite. The animal then happily runs off into the bushes.

Both the driver and passenger waiting in line shared a good laugh before it was their turn to grab their drinks and treats.