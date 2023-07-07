UPDATE: 73-year-old bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A 73-year-old woman is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle.

UPDATE

The 73-year-old female was riding a bicycle west on East 100 North. A 35-year-old male was driving a 2022 Ford F350 pickup north on North 4200 East.

According to Idaho State Police, the bicyclist failed to yield to traffic and was struck by the pickup, succumbing to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Family notifications have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by ISP.

ORIGINAL STORY

Around 8 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County dispatch received a call reporting a vehicle versus bicycle accident on 4200 East and 200 North in Rigby.

A 73-year-old bicyclist was found deceased at the scene, according to Jefferson County spokeswoman, Jennifer Fullmer.

No names are being released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Idaho State Police, Rigby and Ririe Quick Response Unit, Central Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the accident.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.