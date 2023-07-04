A Boise woman has been missing since June 27. Her car was found in Malheur County - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Malheur County Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing Boise woman.

Gwen Brunelle left Boise on June 26 and was last seen at noon on Tuesday, June 27, at the Sinclair gas station in Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Brunelle’s car was found June 30 on Succor Creek Road about 0.4 miles west of U.S. 95 in Malheur County, north of Jordan Valley.

For the past several days, Malheur County Search and Rescue, the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit, Ontario Fire and Rescue, and various volunteers have been searching for Brunelle using dogs, drones, UTVs and even horseback, according to officials.

Brunelle, 27, is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and medium brown hair.

“She may have wandered from the car or was abducted,” her family said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Brunelle should call the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790 or the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 473-5125.