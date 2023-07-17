Adorable Duke is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Duke!

Duke is a 3-year-old lab-heeler mix. He is good with older children, loves to play fetch and is great on car rides.

Duke has no experience but is good with dogs. He’s housebroken and is a smart dog.

Duke is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.