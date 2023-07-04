Annual grizzly bear research trapping underway in Caribou-Targhee National Forest - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Biologists from Idaho Fish and Game will begin annual research trapping efforts for grizzly bears in the Upper Snake Region beginning in early July. Trapping efforts will occur in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest within the caldera in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and in the Cave Falls and Teton areas near the Wyoming border. Trapping efforts will conclude near the end of August.

Trap sites, trails and roads leading to the trap sites will be marked with bright warning and closure signs. It is extremely important that the public respect these signs and not enter posted areas.

Captured bears are immobilized and handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. Bears that meet our criteria are fitted with a radio collar. By observing radio-collared females, we are able to document age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival, and how often females produce a litter. Data collected from both sexes allow us to estimate survival among different sex and age classes, causes of mortality, and gain a better understanding of habitat use and food habits.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts or Fish and Game’s role in grizzly bear management, call (208) 525-7290.