Authorities, family ask community's help in finding Chubbuck teen - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck teen ran away from home and no one has seen or heard from him since. His family and the authorities are asking the public to help locate him.

Police posted on Facebook on Friday that Jesus Campos left home on foot with a backpack a little before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. At the time, he was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, black shoes and a sweatshirt with a snake on the sleeve.

Although close friends and family have been contacted, Jesus remains missing as of Saturday morning.

Jesus goes by the nickname of Jesse. If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7172.