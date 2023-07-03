Authorities take driver into custody after performing PIT maneuver on highway - East Idaho News

ASHTON — A driver was taken into custody Monday after a high speed chase in Fremont County that ended with a PIT maneuver.

At around 1 p.m., Ashton Police attempted a traffic stop on a grey SUV headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 just north of Ashton. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer and was traveling at speeds of over 95 mph.

At approximately mile marker 382, due the high volume of holiday traffic and the driver’s dangerous speed, the decision was made to disable the vehicle using a PIT maneuver.

After the vehicle was disabled, the driver was medically cleared and subsequently taken into custody, according to a news release. Authorities did not say what charge the driver has been arrested on.

Traffic was backed up on US-20 for several hours during the investigation and clean-up.

Ashton police were assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Forest Service, Fish and Game, and Island Park EMS.