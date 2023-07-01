Bicycle causes five-vehicle crash near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A crash near Blackfoot on Saturday morning had northbound traffic on Interstate 15 at a standstill for about two hours Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police reports it happened around 11:30 a.m. A bicycle fell off a rack mounted on the back of a GMC truck. The bike landed in the lane of travel, causing a domino effect on the vehicles driving behind the truck.

A 40-year-old Soda Springs man in a Subaru stopped to avoid hitting the bicycle, ISP says in a news release, but the Rigby woman behind him, driving a Chevy truck with a camp trailer attached, wasn’t able to stop.

“(This) caused a chain reaction involving two more vehicles,” ISP reports.

A Boise man pulling a flatbed trailer with a raft on it apparently hit the Rigby woman’s truck, and was then hit from behind by a 26-year-old Montana woman driving a Jeep Renegade.

Although none of the drivers were identified by ISP, they were all reported to be wearing their seat belts. There were no injuries reported.

ISP is still investigating the crash.