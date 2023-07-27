Bingham County dispatcher nominated for national award - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Emergency Communication Officer Kasandra Barnes was nominated for a national award.

Barnes was nominated for the 911der Woman of the Year award, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s office.

“One of my partners nominated me,” Barnes told EastIdahoNews.com. “I didn’t even know I had received the nomination until they announced it on social media.”

The 911nder Woman award is given out by 911nder Woman, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening and supporting women in the dispatch field, its website reports. The organization seeks to give women in the public safety industry “the tools to foster professional and personal growth.”

Barnes started working with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. The majority of her service there has been in emergency communications. She is a communications training officer, serves on the Critical Incident Stress Management Team and acts as a peer counselor. Barnes recently became an instructor as well.

Barnes has been in emergency communications for almost 16 years.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “I get to help people, to be part of something bigger than myself. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Although she didn’t win the award, Barnes was excited just to be nominated.

“It was such a huge honor to be nominated,” she said. “I’m so fortunate to work with such a great department,” Barnes said. “It is such an honor to be part of a department that is so community-driven.”

The sheriff’s office describes Barnes as a “pro-active planner when it comes to critical incidents.” Not only does she coordinate with her team, her colleagues say she is “as kind as she is talented and passionate.”

“She is the biggest cheerleader for our center and everyone in it,” the sheriff’s office writes.

When asked if she would recommend pursuing a career in emergency communications, Barnes quickly and enthusiastically responded: “Absolutely.”

In fact, Barnes said the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office currently has two openings for dispatchers. She urged anyone who wants to help people and make an impact on their community to visit the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office website.

“We were truly inspired by the incredible entries we received, which highlighted the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in the 911 emergency response industry,” 911der said in a statement. “Their stories of dedication, resilience and positive impact left us in awe.”