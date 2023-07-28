Chain-reaction crash on I-15 sends four to the hospital - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at 4:52 p.m., on Southbound I-15 near mile marker 93 in Blackfoot.

A 51-year-old female from Bozeman, Montana, driving an RS3 Audi, was stopped in congested traffic. Behind her, a 29-year-old female with a 29-year-old passenger, both from Idaho Falls, driving a Chevy Tahoe, was also stopped with their hazards on.

A 35-year-old female with a juvenile passenger from Idaho Falls, driving a Toyota Rav4, collided with the Tahoe, which then collided with the Audi.

The occupants of the Tahoe and the Rav4 were transported via ground ambulance to local hospitals. All parties involved were wearing seat belts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour while law enforcement and emergency personnel cleared the scene.