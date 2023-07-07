East Idaho Eats: Joy Juice to offer a variety of drinks and salads at a new storefront - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Just off 5th Avenue in Pocatello with the busy traffic speeding by, a local business owner is preparing her new location for opening day.

Cheli Brubaker is the owner of Joy Juice, and while Gate City residents know her juices from the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, they’ll soon be able to find her at a new storefront.

“I’ve been very encouraged by how much the community is actually looking forward to it and the support that they’ve given,” Brubaker said.

Brubaker’s goal is to have her new store, located at 624 East Benton Street, ready to open by sometime around July 21, but she still has more work to do before people can come and enjoy her juices and salads.

Once the Joy Juice storefront is open, people will be able to find her ten juice flavors as well as four types of salad. She will also offer smoothies and iced superfood lattes with plant based milks. During the summer months, she’ll offer superfood teas.

“I just want to be ready to serve (the community),” Brubaker said.

Currently, people can find Brubaker’s juices at Idaho Coffee Company, the College Market, Gold’s Gym and at the farmers market.

Surprisingly, Brubaker didn’t start Joy Juice. Her love of juicing began over twenty years ago when she was living in California. She would go to local farmers markets and purchase fresh produce to juice.

A sample of Holy Kale. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

When she moved to Pocatello in June 2015, she became a customer of Joy Juice before she started working for the previous owner in fall 2020.

“It was just kind of like a natural progression I guess, since I already had juicing in my life,” Brubaker said.

By December 2020, the previous owner was ready to step away and asked Brubaker to buy the company from her, which she did.

During the pandemic, people didn’t go out in public and buy her juices very much, so she ran a delivery service for people who put in orders. Now that people are going out in public more, that’s changed.

“I’m finding that people are more spontaneous buyers versus plan ahead and order for the week,” Brubaker said.

During the summer, Brubaker sells out at the farmers market every week. This is what led her to decide to open up a storefront.

It’s a Rainbow Salad. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“So when they see it and when they know it’s physically there, that they can go get it, they seem to be more receptive,” Brubaker said. “And so I’ve kind of seen the need to have a spot. Hence opening a shop where people can come more on a daily basis instead of the one to two days a week that I was able to deliver.”

Brubaker said people who haven’t tried juices before and don’t think they’d like them have been surprised when they’ve tasted her juices.

Brubaker used an example of people who don’t like kale, saying, “most people that have tried it say, oh, that’s not what I expected,” she said.

“At least try it, because I feel like most people have been pleasantly surprised by the taste versus what they assume it tastes like,” Brubaker said.