Fatal motorcycle accident 'found' Friday - East Idaho News

MCCALL — A fatal accident was “found” just before 3 p.m. on Friday in Valley County, police say.

A Boise man had been driving a motorcycle west on Warm Lake Road when police say he went off the left side of the road. The motorcycle went down a 150-foot embankment and came to rest by the creek.

The 53-year-old man died at the scene. Police did not say if he died before or after the accident was discovered.

Idaho State police are investigating the incident.