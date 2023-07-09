Firefighters battle structure fire in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Firefighters were on scene at a structure fire in Rigby late Saturday night. The fire was on Highway 48, one mile east of Rigby.

Firefighters were on scene at this structure fire late Saturday night. Courtesy Cath Nielson

One witness said the structure, thought to be a shop, was “mostly destroyed” before firefighters arrived. Another said the nearby trees were also catching fire.

Pictures taken at the scene show a what appears to be a structure fully engulfed in flames.

Police officers have closed off the highway at the Rigby Cemetery. Stay clear of the area and allow crews to do their work.

This is an evolving story; we will update it as we receive new information.

